Ed Sheeran looked back at his rise to fame and early days on “The Graham Norton Show.

“It happened so gradually,” Sheeran said of slowly playing larger and larger venues.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Reveals ‘Naughty’ Gift He Sent Elton John: ‘That Might Be A Step Too Far’

Adding that once he got to a larger crowd he stepped out on stage and thought, “I don’t know if I’m ready for this”

Norton then shared a sweet picture of Sheeran at 15-years-old performing only to a toddler.

“That is what it was like for many years,” he joked, expressing how surprised he was when he got paid for one show.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Admits He Feels So ‘Uncomfortable’ At Award Shows And Their Afterparties: ‘The Room Is Filled With Resentment’

Seeing as Daniel Craig was also on the show to promote the new “James Bond” film, Sheeran was asked if he would ever compose a Bond theme.

“There was some talk but it moved in a different direction. I’d always be up for it, and I have loads of ideas,” he exclaimed.