Rihanna got some valuable help on Thursday night.

As the “Umbrella” singer was headed through the rain to a party, her bodyguard picked her up and carried her from the car to the sidewalk–presumably to avoid the puddles on the street.

Rihanna. Photo: PapCulture / BACKGRID

Rihanna has been busy promoting her “Savage X Fenty Vol. 3” show out on Amazon Video Canada and recently teased her much anticipated new music.

“You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind,” Rihanna told reporters. “Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting, and music is like fashion, you should be able to play.”

“I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”