“Teen Wolf” will continue on.

Tyler Posey, who starred as Scott McCall in the MTV show, has confirmed that the franchise is returning.

Exactly four years to the date “Teen Wolf” ended, Posey shared screenshots of people requesting to bring back the show.

“Sup,” he captioned the video, which included the message, “A wolf howls to signal its location to the rest of the pack. We’ve heard your howls and we’re howling back…”

“Teen Wolf The Movie” is expected in 2022.

Co-stars Holland Roden and Dylan Sprayberry shared the same video, presumably confirming their returns as well.

The movie’s synopsis reads, “A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”