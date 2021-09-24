Cardi B had an unusual approach when it came to meeting wild animals on her Messenger series “Cardi Tries”.
The rapper was joined by Chloe Bailey for a trip to the Wildlife Learning Center.
Filmed while Cardi was pregnant with her second child, they met a pregnant porcupine expecting her fourth child.
“Oh so you a nasty freaky girl,” Cardi said.
She then joked, “I feel like a little bit connection with the porcupine when she was eating because I be hungry. And I understand the hunger.”
Cardi was very hesitant to work with any of the animals, encouraging Chloe to be hands on.
They then took on a tortoise who was in need of a bath.
“Why can’t I take a bath myself I’m hot?” Cardi asked as she lifted her shirt, flashing her bra.
Cardi questioned Dr. Evan Antin about the sex life of a tortoise.
“One of my favourite things about tortoises, they’re really vocal during copulation,” he told Cardi and Chloe. “The males especially. So when the males are having sex and they mount a female, they get behind a female.”
“Oh I’ve seen it! They be like aggahh,” Cardi responded.
On “Cardi Tries”, she has attempted a number of new experiences including cooking Latin American food, rhythmic gymnastics and preschool teaching.