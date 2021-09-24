Click to share this via email

Hollywood pumps out countless movies spanning a variety of genres but there are some things that just don’t change.

Rob Lowe is treating Netflix viewers to “Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!” a “humorous look at familiar film tropes.”

A star-studded list of guests including Andie Macdowell, Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh, Richard E Grant and Jess Cagle will provide commentary on “the funny, weird and controversial clichés which appear on our cinema screens.”

Just a few of the clichés include the “Wilhelm Scream”, the “Meet Cute”, “Females Running In Stilettos” and “The Ticking Time Bomb”.

The special will premiere on Netflix on Sept. 28.