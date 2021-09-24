Hollywood pumps out countless movies spanning a variety of genres but there are some things that just don’t change.
Rob Lowe is treating Netflix viewers to “Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!” a “humorous look at familiar film tropes.”
A star-studded list of guests including Andie Macdowell, Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh, Richard E Grant and Jess Cagle will provide commentary on “the funny, weird and controversial clichés which appear on our cinema screens.”
Just a few of the clichés include the “Wilhelm Scream”, the “Meet Cute”, “Females Running In Stilettos” and “The Ticking Time Bomb”.
The special will premiere on Netflix on Sept. 28.