Frances McDormand was in for a surprise during a panel for her upcoming movie “The Tragedy Of Macbeth”.

The new take on the Shakespeare classic stars Denzel Washington, Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram and Harry Melling in the Joel Coen written and directed flick.

The cast were all at the New York Film Festival on Friday when McDormand’s cell started ringing.

Reaching down into her purse on the floor, the actress pulled out a flip phone and answered it, People reports.

“I’ll call you back,” she said before hanging up again.

Washington took the moment to draw attention to the fact McDormand uses a flip phone. Of course, it could be the Galaxy Z, putting her ahead of the trend.

“Is that Willy (Shakespeare) on the phone?” Washington asked.

“The Tragedy Of Macbeth” will open in theatres on Dec. 25, followed by an Apple+ release on Jan. 14.