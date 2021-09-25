On Friday, FX aired the new documentary “The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears”, which presented more shocking allegations about Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship, controlled by her father, Jamie Spears.

In one section of the doc, Alex Vlasov, a member of Spears’ security team, revealed that her father had asked to “put parental controls” on the new iPhone that the singer wanted to get.

“Britney wanted to get an iPhone… and that was a big deal. Everybody was worried,” said Vlasov, as reported by Variety.

“[My boss] Edan [Yemini] approached me and asked me, ‘Is there any monitoring services for an iPhone that you are aware of?’ And I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, parental controls. Is there any way you can put parental controls on an iPhone?’ And that’s when Edan explained to me that Britney’s communication is monitored for her own security and protection.”

As Vlasov explained, he shared his concerns about the legality of essentially bugging the pop star’s phone.

“[Edan] said, ‘Yes, the court is aware of this. Britney’s lawyer is aware of this. This is for her safety. It’s for her protection,’” he recalled. “And then Robin [Greenhill of Britney’s management team at Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group] came up with the idea of, ‘Why don’t we just take an iPad, sign in with an iCloud [account] on there, the same iCloud that Britney would use on her phone, and that would mirror all activity?’ You would be able to see all messages, all FaceTime calls, notes, browser history, photographs.”

According to Vlasov, the intent was “looking for bad influence, looking for potential illegal activity that might happen, but they would also monitor conversations with her friends, with her mom, with her lawyer Sam Ingham. If there’s anybody that should be off limits, it should be Britney’s lawyer.” As the documentary pointed out, “mirroring text messages without the consent of both parties could be a violation of the law” in California, although it’s not clear whether “the court knew about or had approved any text-message monitoring.”

Also interviewed in “Controlling Britney Spears” is Felicia Culotta, Spears’ longtime friend and former assistant, who was in charge of promotion when Spears hit the road for her Toxic tour. It was during this time that she noticed a change in the people who surrounded Spears.

“It slowly became where I wasn’t allowed by her side and wasn’t allowed to have a conversation without other people present, which was very odd,” Culotta claimed, via TooFab.

Culotta’s job and relationship with Spears ended, she alleged, when she was called to a meeting with Jamie Spears, who told her she would not be accompanying Spears on the European leg of the tour because “Britney said she didn’t want you there” and “Britney said she never wanted you on this tour.” Since her hotel rooms had already been booked, Culotta was permitted to remain part of the tour — but only under the condition that she had no contact with Spears whatsoever.

“At the very last show, as I go to leave the office, she comes in with security and it’s almost like the very air was sucked out of the hall because everyone knew I wasn’t supposed to be there,” Culotta claimed, saying Spears immediately became so excited to see her that she ran down a hallway to greet her, hugging her and asking where she’d been.

Culotta was taken aback, given what Jamie Spears had previously told her. “It was at that point I thought, wait a minute, were they trying to turn the two of us against each other?” she asked.

“I don’t know what parameters they were working under or with, but I certainly realized that I being part of the support system was not welcome,” she continued. “I feel like, at some point, the reason I was moved away.. was that I simply said, ‘If I see something with my eyes, I will tell it.’ The further they could push me back, the smaller the support system got.”

Discussing Spears’ incendiary statement in court, Culotta said she was “proud” of Spears for speaking out. “Once Britney started telling her story, I felt like there are gonna be many people and many memories that would need to be talked about to put all the puzzle pieces together and make the truth of the story come out,” she added.

“I think she simply wants to be heard, but my goodness, how many times does she have to say it? How loud does she have to scream it?” added Culotta, who claimed to now have no way of being able to get in touch with Spears.

She concluded her interview by speaking directly to the camera to share a direct message with Spears, in the hope that she’d be watching.

“First off, I would make you giggle. Second off, I want you to remember all the funny things, all the fun times, I want you to remember how strong you are, how talented you are, how silly you are, how goofy you are and that that heart of yours is gigantic. My goodness, I told you every day how much I loved you. If I had one penny for every fan that’s just reached out to me to send their love to you, boy I’d be a rich woman,” she said. “Hang in there, your voice is coming back. You are louder and prouder and more powerful than I’ve seen you in a really long time. I love you and I will support you, no matter what.”

In response to the allegations set out in “Controlling Britney Spears”, a lawyer for Jamie Spears issued a statement, declaring: “Jamie’s record as conservator — and the court’s approval of his actions — speak for themselves. Jamie loves Britney unwaveringly and wants only the best for her. He will never stop loving or supporting his daughter.”