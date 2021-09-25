Click to share this via email

Matt James paid a visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday, where the former “Bachleor” star sat down with guest host Arsenio Hall.

During their conversation, Hall asked James — who’s now part of the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” — about the pressure he felt as the franchise’s first-ever Black Bachelor

“It was a lot,” James admitted. “On both sides, because, you know, my dad’s Black and my mom’s white.”

Hall followed up bu asking James whether he felt “pressure” to choose a Black woman in the finale.

“One hundred per cent,” James replied.

“There was pressure on both sides,” continued James, who ultimately chose Rachael Kirkconnell, who is white. “But ultimately, your heart leads you where love is and that’s what I followed.”