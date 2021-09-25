“Bridgerton” is about to get even sexier.

Netflix’s hit Regency drama, adapted from Julia Quinn’s bestselling romance novels, dropped its official first look at the anticipated second season, which shifts its focus to the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), as he embarks on a quest to find a wife.

Bailey was joined Saturday for Netflix’s virtual fan event, TUDUM, by fellow co-stars Nicola Coughlan and new cast members Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma, Anthony’s love interest reimagined from Quinn’s book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, and newcomer Charithra Chandran, who plays Edwina Sharma, Kate’s younger sister.

The first look begins with Anthony going after Kate and asking her for her name.

“So you might discern if my wit is acceptable, my manners genteel?” she quips, as Anthony asks her if she was eavesdropping on his conversation about, as Kate calls them, “the many requirements for a wife.”

“You take issue with my requirements,” Anthony follows up, with Kate answering, “I take issue with any man who views women merely as chattels and breeding stock.”

The chemistry is undeniable, even with the witty back and forth. See the full clip below.

Watch the official teaser for season 2 below.

Recently, Coughlan spoke with ET’s Lauren Zima to offer an intriguing glimpse into what lies ahead in season 2 for the Ton, teasing that “the chemistry [between Bailey and Ashley] is quite major, I can say that.” She also added that the season has “got a whole lot spicier.”