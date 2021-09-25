On Saturday, fans of “Ozark” received a first look at the upcoming fourth and final season of the gritty Netflix drama, which will close out the saga of suburbanites-turned-criminals Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney).

The new trailer opens in what appears to celebration in Mexico, with armed guards patrolling the perimeter.

This is followed by the Byrdes standing in front of a sink, splattered with blood, as the pair appear to be in shock while cleaning the blood and gore from their clothing, hair and skin.

During a recent discussion with Deadline, Elise Henderson of MRC — which produces “Ozark” for Netflix — shared her belief that the show just keeps getting “better and better.”

“What we want first is to make sure that we preserve that creative project. If there is something additional beyond that, of course, we’d be open to it. We have incredible executive producers on that project. They’ve really created something special, and we would obviously look into it, but nothing certainly right now,” she said.

The final season of “Ozark” will debut sometime next year.