Arguably one of Netflix’s most anticipated upcoming projects is “The Sandman”, based on Neil Gaimain’s surrealist, existential comic series following the exploits of the god of dreams and his siblings, including Death, Despair, Destruction and more.

On Saturday, during Netflix’s worldwide Tudum fan event, the streamer released the first trailer from “The Sandman”, offering fans a first look at star Tom Sturridge as Dream.

In the trailer, a mystical ritual is being led by occultist Roderick Burgess (played by Charles Dance of “Game of Thrones”), attempting to conjure Death.

Instead, the ritual manages to capture Dream, who is then seen held captive in a cage.

In addition to the trailer, Netflix also unveiled character portraits of Dream (Sturridge), Desire (Mason Alexander Park) and Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste).

Other actors appearing in the first season include Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Boyd Holbrook, John Cameron Mitchell, Joely Richardson and Stephen Fry.

Filming of the first season reportedly wrapped in March, with Gaiman taking to Tumblr to express his joy at what had been filmed.

“It feels like ‘Sandman’,” he wrote. “I don’t know if that means that people who watch TV will like it — although I hope they will — but I suspect that if you like ‘Sandman’ and you want to see it on the screen, then you’ll like this. (I also think Tom Sturridge will be a star after season one of ‘Sandman’ drops.)”

“The Sandman” is expected to premiere sometime in 2022.