Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

On Friday night’s edition of “The Tonight Show”, host Jimmy Fallon welcomed Alessia Cara for a round of “Wheel of Musical Impressions”.

For the uninitiated, the game features a wheel that spins and pairs the name of a celebrity with a song title — both ostensibly random — with Fallon and Cara then doing their best impression of the celeb singing that particular song.

For her first spin, Cara was given Kourtney Kardashian singing Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U”, which she talk-sang in true Kardashian fashion.

RELATED: Alessia Cara Drops Two New Songs, ‘Sweet Dream’ And ‘Shapeshifter’

Fallon was next, singing “Hush Little Baby” in the raspy, bombastic style of Lewis Capaldi.

Cara then offered her best Jennifer Coolidge impression to sing Cardi B’s “I Like It”, followed by Fallon performing Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” as Kermit the Frog.

Finally, Cara brought down the house with her impressive, octave-tripping impression of fellow Canadian Céline Dion singing beloved children’s song “It’s Raining, It’s Pouring”.