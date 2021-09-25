We are most pleased to provide you with a royal update.

Imelda Staunton, the latest actress to take on the role of Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s smash series “The Crown”, has decreed that the show’s fifth season will debut in November of 2022.

Staunton shared the news in a video posted by Netflix online on Saturday, coinciding with the streamer’s global fan event, Tudum.

Though not in costume, Staunton appeared in the video seated behind the Queen’s desk on the set of the Emmy-winning series. She began by praising the actresses who played the Queen before her, Olivia Colman and Claire Foy. “I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they set,” she said. “Hopefully I look calm, collected and capable. My stomach, meanwhile, is doing somersaults.”

Though fans will be delighted to have a release date for the penultimate season of Peter Morgan’s sweeping historical drama, they will likely also be disappointed that they’ll have to wait more than a year to see new episodes.

As for what to expect in the upcoming season, it will likely focus on the final years of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s flailing marriage as it heads towards divorce in 1996. It remains unclear, however, whether the latest season will cover Diana’s death.

Other actors joining season 5 of “The Crown” include Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

“The Crown” recently won 7 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Drama Series and acting honours for Tobias Menzies, Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Gillian Anderson.