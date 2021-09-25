Chris Hemsworth has another ascendant action movie franchise.

The Australian actor, 38, will reprise his role as black market mercenary Tyler Rake in a sequel to his hit Netflix movie, “Extraction.”

A teaser trailer released on Saturday by Netflix as part of the streamer’s Tudum fan event shows the film’s final scene that left open-ended whether Hemsworth’s character lives or dies. After taking on the deadliest mission of his career, he’s shot and falls off a bridge into a river below.

Credit: Jasin Boland — Jasin Boland

In the teaser, an ominous voice over declares, “You drown not by falling into the river, but by staying submerged in it.” Just as we watch Hemsworth’s Rake sink to the bottom of the river bed and all seems lost, Hemsworth opens his eyes and races towards the surface.

The trailer closes with a title card that reads, “#RakeLives.”

Directed by former stuntman Sam Hargrave and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo of “Avengers: Endgame” fame, “Extraction 2” has been put on a fast-track by Netflix after the first film was Netflix’s most watched original film to-date.