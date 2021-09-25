Click to share this via email

Beloved K-Pop group and global phenomenon BTS kicked off the 24-hour worldwide event “Global Citizen Live” with an exclusive performance of their hit song “Permission to Dance”.

The group’s performance took place remotely in Seoul. The boy band served incredible vocals, flawless dance moves, and of course absolute fire outfits.

“Global Citizen Live” will feature performances from many beloved artists including Coldplay, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Lizzo, Lorde, & more, all broadcasting from remote locations.

The goal of the inspiring event is to unite the world to help “defend the planet and defeat poverty.”

The ceremony kicked off in Paris behind the iconic Eiffel Tower. Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined French journalist Denis Brogniart on stage to give an impactful speech, stating, “As we all know the world today faces many challenges. A spiraling climate crisis, millions on the brink of starvation, and a pandemic that continues to expose the harsh inequalities of power.”

Catch “Global Citizen Live” below during its official 24-hour livestream.