Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made a joint appearance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Saturday.

Global Citizen Festival is a global event that calls on governments, philanthropists, and the private sector to financially commit to help “kickstart an equitable global recovery” from the Covid-19 pandemic. Vaccine equity is at the heart of Global Citizen’s platform and the org, along with Harry and Meghan, is urging world leaders to waive intellectual property rights to vaccine technology and pledge at least one billion doses of the vaccine to those most in need.

Global Citizen Festival also includes Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour concert event with performances from Lagos, London, Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul, and Sydney.

Addressing a crowd assembled in Central Park on Saturday, Harry said, “Look at all of us here! 60,000 strong, together in New York City.” Per Us Weekly, the prince went on to ask the crowd, “Are we prepared to do what’s necessary to end this pandemic?”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock — MediaPunch/Shutterstock

MediaPunch/Shutterstock — MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Meghan also spoke at the event. “It is so good to be back here with all of you,” she said. “Look, we know that it feels like this pandemic has been going on forever. We get it, it’s been a lot and some people are just over it. But, if everyone’s over it, it’s never going to be over. There’s so much that we can do today, now, that can get us closer to ending this pandemic and that’s why we’re all here. We’re able to be here tonight because the most brilliant scientists, researchers, frontline workers and selfless public health leaders have risked their lives to protect our global community. They are our humanitarian heroes.”

Harry added, “Since this pandemic began, we’ve been talking to the experts about how we can do our part. This week, we sat with independent health leaders to further understand how we get closer to vaccine equity and ending this health crisis, but we’re battling more than a virus alone. This is a battle of misinformation, bureaucracy [and] lack of transparency.”

Speaking to the issue of vaccine equity, Harry said, “My wife and I believe the way you are born should not dictate your ability to survive.” To which Meghan added, “Especially when the treatment exists to keep you alive.”

Prince Harry & Meghan receive a huge round of applause as they walk out at #globalcitizenlive in NYC pic.twitter.com/dWxUONLzcJ — Megan Palin (@Megan_Palin) September 25, 2021

Prince Harry: my wife and I believe the way you are born should not dictate your ability to survive. Meghan: Especially when the treatment exists to keep you alive. Speaking from experience😭👏 pic.twitter.com/mhP6K01xIB — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) September 25, 2021

Earlier on Saturday, the couple met with U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

On Thursday Harry and Meghan visited the 9/11 memorial and 1 World Trade Center in New York, meeting with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.