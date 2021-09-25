It’s a great day to be a fan of “The Witcher”, as Netflix has just released a bunch of new clips for the second season as part of its Tudum worldwide fan event.

To kick things off, the streaming service posted a “Road To Season 2 Trailer” that gives fans a brief recap of all the events that took place in season one, as well as a few snippets of what life is like on the Continent in season two. Allowing viewers to touch base with some of their favourite Witcher characters including Ciri, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and of course, Geralt of Rivia.

RELATED: Netflix Unveils New Look At Season 2 Of ‘The Witcher’, Announces Release Date

The streaming platform also dropped two more first-llok clips, one of which includes Geralt (Henry Cavill) reconnecting with his old friend Nivelle, while the second clip features Geralt and Ciri, with Cavill looking incredible, as per usual!

RELATED: ‘The Witcher’ Is Going Back In Time For ‘Blood Origin’ Prequel Series

In addition, Netflix gave a sneak peek preview of the upcoming prequel series, “Blood Origin”. The video features a behind-the-scenes tour of the set to get viewers excited to expand further into “The Witcher” world.

It’s hard to believe the first season of the show debuted back in 2019! Fans have been eagerly awaiting season two, especially considering a third season has already been announced!

However, the wait will soon be over, with the second season of “The Witcher” set to hit Netflix on Dec. 17.