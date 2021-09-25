Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Elton John performed live from Paris for Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour worldwide fundraising event with a mission to “defend the planet and defeat poverty,” according to the organization.

For his portion of the show, Sir Elton — performing beneath the City of Lights’ iconic Eiffel Tower — delivered a selection of some of his biggest hits.

The 74-year-old rock legend, wearing a glittering green suit, held nothing back during his performance, which found him accompanying himself on piano without his backing band.

RELATED: BTS Open’s Global Citizen Live With Performance Of ‘Permission To Dance’

In addition to his signature song “Rocket Man”, he also performed two downright iconic tracks from the early 1970s, “Tiny Dancer” and “Your Song”.

The livestream of Global Citizen Live can be watched in the video below