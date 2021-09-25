Tom Felton has left the hospital after collapsing at a golf tournament earlier this week.

A source tells ET, the “Harry Potter” star is out of the hospital and feeling better. The source adds that Felton is having some back spasms, but doctors say that is normal. Felton also took to Instagram to say a “huge thank you” to all the people who had sent him well wishes. He assured fans that he is “on the mend” and “on the road to recovery” with a sweet tune.

Felton had fans concerned after he was seen being held up by others on the course in Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, on Thursday. A separate source later told ET the actor was dehydrated when he collapsed.

Pro surfer Kelly Slater was golfing with Felton when the incident happened and stayed by his side until help arrived. Felton was then taken to the hospital where he stayed overnight for observation.

Felton just celebrated his birthday on Wednesday.

“33 years done – good lord it’s been so much fun getting here – yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you all for your love , support & sense of humour – let’s keep a good thing going – to the next 33 xx.”

