Apl.de.ap, Jessica Reynoso aka J. Rey Soul, Will.I.am and Taboo, singers of The Black-Eyed Peas perform on stage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Paris, France.

It was a great night for The Black Eyed Peas in Paris on Saturday.

The American rap-pop group took the stage at Global Citizen Live to perform some of their greatest hits. They brought the energy with renditions of “Let’s Get It Started”, “I Got A Feeling”, “Pump It” and “Ritmo.”

“We are all Global Citizens,” frontman Will.i.am said. “And it’s important that we remain the brightest light that we have.”

The concert in Paris took place in front of the Eiffel Tower on the Champ de Mars.

After the performance, the group took to Instagram, posting a photo of them in front of the Eiffel Tower, writing, “Thank you Paris for your vibes and high energy!! Your love was felt tonigh. Blessed to have taken part.”

Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Christine and the Queens, Doja Cat, Måneskin, Angélique Kidjo, Charlie Puth, and Fatma Said were among the performers.