US-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello (L) and Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes perform during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello remain unafraid of a little P.D.A.

The couple, who’ve been known to show off their love for each other in public, kissed onstage during their performance in New York’s Central Park on Saturday as part of Global Citizen Live 2021. The event, a 24-hour music festival taking place in cities around the globe including New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul, Sydney and Lagos, calls on world leaders to help end the Covid-19 pandemic by backing vaccine equity.

Cabello, 24, performed solo at first, opening with her hit “Havana” and later her track, “Never Be The Same.” She then welcomed boyfriend Mendes, 23, onto the stage, giving him a sweet but modest kiss as he joined her to sing their steamy duet, “Señorita.”

Love that they Shawn and Camila greeted each other with a kiss before performing Señorita 🥰 #GlobalCitizenLive pic.twitter.com/2x95S407wP — Luka💜 (@shawmila_cuties) September 25, 2021

Camila and Shawn performing Señorita at #GlobalCitizenLive (via lqrocksbeauty’s Instagram story) pic.twitter.com/rMls5v6UGO — Camila Cabello News Media (@CabelloMedia2) September 25, 2021

🎥| More of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performing "Señorita" at #GlobalCitizenLive in Central Park, NYC pic.twitter.com/P59ISWqVcl — The Mendes Media (@TheMendesMedia) September 25, 2021

“Are you guys excited for him to play after? Me frickin’ too!” Cabello said to the crowd after they finished their song.

Cabello wore a swirling blue and orange patterned bodysuit, flowing shirt and corset while Mendes rocked faded black jeans and a sleeveless orange sweater vest.