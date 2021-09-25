“I think it’s time we blow this scene.”

On Saturday, Netflix released the full opening credits for its hotly anticipated live-action remake of the late 90s anime TV series, “Cowboy Bebop.” The release was part of the streamer’s global online fan event, Tudum.

The original “Cowboy Bebop” title sequence is beloved by fans of the show. The new opening credits stick close to the original source material, paying homage to one of the show’s lasting imprints on pop culture.

The opening sequence song, “Tank!”, is also considered iconic by Bebop devotees. Written by Yoko Kanna, the same song is used in the new live-action titles sequence. Kanna is joining the live-action “Cowboy Bebop”, reprising her role as the show’s composer.

“Cowboy Bebop” is a Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — but for a price.

"We got under the skin of who the live-action characters were going to be, their deeper histories, our expansion of the canon," showrunner André Nemec told EW earlier this week.

“I promise we will never take the original anime away from the purists. It will always exist out there,” he continued. “But I’m very excited about the stories that we’re telling. I believe we’ve done a really nice job of not violating the canon in any direction but merely offering some extra glimpses into the world that was already created.”

You can check out a side-by-side comparison of the original animated opening credits and the new live-action credits, courtesy of IGN, below.

“Cowboy Bebop” hits Netflix November 19.