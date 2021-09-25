Reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter is joining the search for Brian Laundrie.

Dog, aka Duane Chapman, 68, was spotted on Saturday at Laundrie’s home in Florida, knocking on the front door and speaking with neighbors. News crews and DIY detectives camped outside Laundrie’s home caught footage of Chapman attempting to make contact with anyone at home.

After failing to get anyone at the residence to speak with him, he left, facing a barrage of questions from the assembled press gaggle. When asked by reporter Brian Entin why he was there, Dog responded only, “you know.”

Police arrived on the scene and entered Laundrie’s home almost immediately after Dog left. According to Fox 13 News, the authorities didn’t remain inside the house for very long.

DOG ON THE HUNT: Watch moment famous reality TV bounty hunter knocks on front door of Laundrie Florida homehttps://t.co/obK7KrMvqQ pic.twitter.com/S3CaQYczoL — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 25, 2021

Dog the bounty hunter at the house https://t.co/C4o7kSmc4m — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 25, 2021

Officially a “person of interest”, Laundrie is at the center of authorities’ investigation into the murder of his fiancee, 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose remains were discovered in Wyoming on September 19. Her family first reported her missing on September 11.

Laundrie refused to speak with law enforcement before he disappeared.

Prior to Petito’s disappearance, she and Laundrie had been road-tripping across the western United States. They documented their travels on Instagram.

RELATED: Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Marries Francie Frane

Later on Saturday, Chapman did an interview with Fox 13, explaining why he decided to try and find Laundrie. Chapman explains that he was in Florida on his honeymoon with his new wife Francie when he says unnamed individuals started reaching out to him asking him to get involved.

“We had a lot of requests that I get in on this,” he said. “This is what I do for a living, for 45 years.”

Chapman also said that, having lost a daughter in 2006 around Petito’s age, “I know what the victims feel like.”

RELATED: Dog The Bounty Hunter Reacts To Daughter Bonnie Claiming He’s Racist And Homophobic (Exclusive)

“The reason I went to Mr. [Christopher] Laundrie[‘s home] is I carry a reputation with me,” he continued. “The reputation is, ‘He gives you a second chance. He’s gonna get you, but he gives you a second chance.’”

“I thought the dad’s gonna see me and crack,” Chapman explained. “I know the kid knows me. He’s probably one of my fans. So I thought the dad would answer and talk.”

“And the dad can still reach out to me, through social media,” Chapman added. “Let’s get the kid captured alive. Alive.”

Chapman believes there’s a solid chance that Laundrie is hiding out somewhere along the Appalachian Trail as he’s reportedly camped there before.

According to a report from The Wrap, a representative for Chapman released a statement that read, “Dog and Francie have experienced extreme loss themselves. Their hearts go out to Gabby’s family for what they’re going through and want to help bring justice for her death.”

Chapman encouraged “anyone with information on Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts to call me at 833-TELLDOG”, adding, “all information will be kept confidential.”

The FBI, of course, has set up multiple ways for people to send in tips. Per a Tweet by the Bureau, relevant information may be submitted to the FBI at http://tips.fbi.gov, 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171. Photos & videos may be uploaded to: http://fbi.gov/petito.

Relevant information may be submitted to the FBI at https://t.co/nfbjZhvx8N, 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171. Photos & videos may be uploaded to: https://t.co/IyvCGBdIia.

#FBIDenver thanks the public for the valuable tips that have been submitted. — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021