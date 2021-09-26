Jennifer Lopez took to the stage in New York City’s Central Park on Saturday, one of seven worldwide stages hosting the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert.

During her set, JLo wowed fans with an energetic performance featuring several of her hits and some guest stars.

After singing her signature hit “Jenny From the Block” with the help of special guest Jadakiss, Lopez welcomed Ja Rule for the duo’s hits “I’m Real” and “Ain’t It Funny”.

RELATED: Ben Affleck Says He’s ‘In Awe’ Of Jennifer Lopez In Rare Joint Interview

Lopez was also joined by LL Cool J for a rendition of their 2002 collab “All I Have”.

Lopez closed her set by debuting a brand-new track from her upcoming rom-com “Marry Me”, titled “On My Way.”

“It’s always such an honour to be here with so many people, so many loving people, trying to do so many amazing things together. And because of that, tonight I want to do something special,” she told the crowd.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Admits She Feels Like An ‘Outsider’ In Hollywood

“Do you guys mind if I do a song that no one has heard?” she asked, with the audience responding with thunderous applause. “Because it’s a special occasion, and I thought, ‘What special thing can I do?’ This song is about pushing through old mistakes and finding your destiny… But this is just for you guys here tonight. I want to share this with you because I feel, I feel, what I know is that we are on our way.”