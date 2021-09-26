Click to share this via email

Coldplay rocked the Global Citizen Live concert on Saturday, performing at New York City’s Central Park.

During the band’s set, frontman Chris Martin and the band welcomed a number of special guests.

Among the performers to join Coldplay onstage were Billie Eilish and brother Finneas, who accompanied the band for a performance of “Fix You”.

Also taking to the stage with Coldplay were Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who joined Martin for the band’s classic 2000 hit “Yellow”.

Coldplay was also joined (virtually) by K-pop hitmakers BTS, who assisted the band for a performance of “My Universe”, a new track from the upcoming Coldplay album Music of the Spheres.

Other special guests during Coldplay’s Global Citizen Live set included Zambian gospel singer Esther Chugu, who joined the band for “Jehovah”, while the group’s performance of “Human Heart” — another new track from Music of the Spheres — featured Jacob Collier and We Are KING (a.k.a. the vocal duo comprised of twin sisters Paris and Amber Strother).

In addition, Coldplay also dazzled fans with performances of “Viva La Vida”, “A Sky Full of Stars” and another new Music of the Spheres track, “Higher Power”.