Lizzo was among the artists to perform at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event, taking to the stage in New York City’s Central Park to perform such hits as “Good as Hell”, “Juice” and “Truth Hurts”.

Lizzo also used the opportunity as a call to arms by drawing attention to a long-simmering problem that continues to infest the world.

“Thank you so much to Global Citizen for having me. You know, big Black girl from Detroit by way of Houston, Texas, doing big-a** things with my life. I’m just so grateful every time I can step on the stage and sing for y’all. Thank you so much,” she told the crowd, as reported by People.

RELATED: Lizzo Gets Emotional As She Discusses Minneapolis Protests On Instagram Live: ‘Black People Are So Tired’

“And now I’m a rich b***h, that’s exciting, that’s never happened,” she went on. “I’ll be like, ‘What kind of rich b***h do I want to be?’ And I decided I want to be a philanthropist. I want to give back. Why would god give me so much if I can’t give it back? So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to give back.”

Lizzo then served up a brief history lesson, pointing out that Central Park was once known as Seneca Village, which was a predominantly Black community in the mid-1800s before the people who lived there were kicked out of their homes so the neighbourhood could be razed in order to create Manhattan’s famed park.

“As we talk about climate change and making the world a better place and solving homelessness, we also have to talk about the institutionalized racism that happens in this country all the time,” Lizzo continued.

RELATED: Lizzo Addresses Fatphobia And Racism: ‘My Head Is Always Up, Even When Crying’

“And if we don’t talk about our history constructively, how can we build a better future?” she added. “It’s time to talk about things, and it’s time to make a change. And it starts within. You got to better to yourself, so you can be better to others.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo was photographed backstage chatting with fellow Global Citizen Live performer Shawn Mendes, sharing the pic with her Twitter followers.