Ariana Grande is poking fun at fellow coach Blake Shelton over a report claiming she’s being groomed to take over his spot on “The Voice”.

The report, from OK! cites a source who told Radar, “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current. Blake is great but he is not in Ariana’s league.”

Added the source: “Now she [Ariana] has changed everything and opened the flood gates to future relevant talent which isn’t good news for Blake Shelton. Sure, he is a star and people love him, but he doesn’t exactly burn up the charts anymore.”

Grande subsequently took to Instagram to share a series of photos, with the final one in the batch referencing the story.

She shares a text exchange with Shelton, in which she sends him a link to the article.

Shelton responds, “Thanks a lot Ari… Thanks a f**kin’ lot..”