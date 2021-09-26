Anderson Cooper is continuing the tradition began by his mother, late heiress Gloria Vanderbilt, by declaring his son Wyatt will receive none of his money.

“I don’t believe in passing on huge amounts of money,” the Cooper explained during an interview with Air Mail’s Ashley Baker and Michael Hainey on their “Morning Meeting” podcast, as reported by Page Six.

Vanderbilt, a scion of one of America’s wealthiest families, struck out on her own and parlayed the $4 million trust fund she received when she turned 18 into a $100-million fashion empire.

When she died at age 95 in 2019, however, she left Cooper just $1.5 million in her will — and he plans to follow suit.

“I don’t know what I’ll have,” Cooper said of his own fortune, which is estimated to be $200 million.

“I’m not that interested in money, but I don’t intend to have some sort of pot of gold for my son,” he insisted. “I’ll go with what my parents said: ‘College will be paid for, and then you gotta get on it.’”

Cooper has recently been researching his famous family for his latest book, Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of An American Dynasty, and he put the immense wealth of his ancestorsinto perspective during a recent visit with “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

As Cooper noted, the Vanderbilt fortune that had once seemed so endless was now completely gone, and has “been gone for a long time.”

Cooper’s great-great-grandfather Cornelius Vanderbilt was worth $100 million when he died in 1877, “which is an insane amount of money today, but in 1877 it boggled the imagination,” Cooper explained.

“One out of ever 20 dollars in circulation belonged to Commodore Vanderbilt,” said Cooper. “He had more money than the U.S. Treasury.”