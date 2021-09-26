For fans of the Fugees, the most anticipated moment of this weekend’s Global Citizen Live event was the group’s reunion, with Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Prakazrel Michel performing together 15 years after the group broke up.

The trio joined together onstage, kicking off their performance with a rousing rendition of “Ready or Not”, from their 1996 album The Score.

This wasn’t the band’s first public performance since their split, but their second.

As The Guardian reported, The Fugees kicked off their recently announced reunion tour on Wednesday night, at a secret rooftop show at NYC’s Pier 17 that began three hours behind schedule.

“Respect the miracle,” Hill told the audience of the group’s apparently miraculous reformation. “Respect the miracle of this union.”