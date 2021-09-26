Donald Trump Jr. tried to engage Ana Navarro in a battle of wits, yet proved to be woefully unmatched.

On Saturday, Donald Trump’s namesake weighed in on the bizarre situation that unfolded Friday on “The View”, when Navarro and fellow co-host Sunny Hostin were abruptly taken off the set just before a scheduled interview with Vice President Kamala Harris after the COVID-19 tests they’d just taken came back positive; they were subsequently retested and found to be negative, with Navarro characterizing the initial results as a “false positive.”

“Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 & obesity,” he wrote in a tweet.

Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 & obesity. https://t.co/e3vdsBvOOc — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 24, 2021

Navarro, however, clapped back with a scathing response that managed to reference both his father’s weight and the reportedly distant relationship the twice-impeached ex-president has with his son.

“I don’t have COVID,” Navarro replied. “Fortunately for you, if you want to have a conversation about the effects of obesity on people with COVID, your dad is a phone call away…assuming he answers your calls. Or just ask your sister to call him for you.”

@DonaldJTrumpJr, thanks for your concern. I don’t have COVID.

Fortunately for you, if you want to have a conversation about the effects of obesity on people with COVID, your dad is a phone call away…assuming he answers your calls. Or just ask your sister to call him for you. https://t.co/1v6GISIt5B — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Navarro also took to Instagram to shut down “haters” who’d been harassing her on social media due to the on-air COVID scare.

“To the haters,” she said while chuckling. “I don’t give a f**k. Keep on hating, it doesn’t make a chink in my armor. I am so happy that I am vaccinated and to know the protection that that gives me. So please get vaccinated.”

This isn’t the first time that Navarro has expressed her disdain for Trump’s eldest son.

Back in 2017, Navarro appeared on Don Lemon’s CNN show to discuss reports that Trump Jr. had set up a meeting with a reported Russian intelligence asset in an attempt to dig up dirt on Hillary Clinton.

“When I read his statement where he was admitting that he had met with this Russian lawyer for the purpose of receiving information against Hillary Clinton, I thought, ‘My God, this kid was dropped on his head as a child!'” Navarro quipped.

A few years later, she took another shot while appearing on “The View”. As People reported, she joked about needing to “disinfect” the chair on which she was sitting because the previous day.

Later in 2019, during another appearance on Lemon’s show, Navarro compared Trump Jr. to Fredo Corleone, the weak and ineffectual son of Don Corleone in “The Godfather”.

“He’s an “entitled, rich, spoiled little brat whose only call to fame is being his daddy’s son,” said Navarro. “Daddy kept Fredo back home… Who cares what [he] says. I don’t want to talk about that entitled little brat.”