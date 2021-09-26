Mingus Reedus, son of “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus and his ex, supermodel Helena Christensen, was arrested Saturday for the alleged assault of a woman in New York City.

According to the New York Daily News, the 21-year-old was placed under arrest for allegedly punching an unidentified woman in the face while attending the San Gennaro festival in NYC’s Little Italy. The woman was taken to New York’s Downton Hospital with an injury below her left eye, and was listed in stable condition.

Reedus, however, insisted he was not the aggressor in the confrontation, claiming the woman and her friends had been harassing him and his friends.

RELATED: Norman Reedus Says Daryl On ‘The Walking Dead’ Really ‘Needs A Spa Day’

“We didn’t think anything of it, but these five girls followed us for two blocks, throwing food at us and yelling. We told them to leave us alone, but they kept following, threatening to hurt my girlfriend and her friend,” Mingus said. “It was very apparent that these girls were under the influence and looking for a fight.”

Reedus claimed that the woman and her friends then “swarmed” him, with “one pulling my hair from the back, another throwing water in my face.”

He then thrust out his arm to protect himself, and wound up inadvertently striking the woman in the face. Police quickly became involved when the woman was injured, but he said that officers “refused to listen to the context.”

Reedus was charged with misdemeanor assault, and is scheduled to appear in court within the next few weeks to enter a plea to the charges.