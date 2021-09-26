Doja Cat delivered a memorable performance in Paris at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event.

Performing in front of the city’s iconic Eiffel Tower, the singer delivered an energetic set full of hits, including new single “Kiss Me More” in addition to such favourites as “Rules”, “Juicy”, “Like That” and “Need to Know”.

Following the performance, she shared her own personal African heritage and implored fans to do what they can to help the “41 million people on brink of starvation” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of my fans may not know this… I’m half South African, specifically from Durban, South Africa,” she said, “and the continent of Africa is experiencing a devastating hunger crisis. It’s heartbreaking to know that the COVID-19 pandemic has left 41 million people on the brink of starvation.”