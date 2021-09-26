KJ Apa And Clara Berry have just become parents.
The “Riverdale” actor and the French model welcomed a son named Vai Keneti Apa on Sept. 23.
Berry took to Instagram on Sunday to share a glimpse of their tiny new addition.
“He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love. ❤️🔥,” she wrote.
The couple first revealed their pregnancy news back in May.
Romance rumours between the two first sparked in February 2020, after Apa posted a photo of himself sitting outside while being cuddled and kissed by Berry. At the time, he didn’t tag her, with fans later discovering who it was.
”Coup de foudre ☺️,” he captioned the since-deleted photo. The phrase is French for “love at first sight.”