Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

KJ Apa And Clara Berry have just become parents.

The “Riverdale” actor and the French model welcomed a son named Vai Keneti Apa on Sept. 23.

RELATED: KJ Apa Is Immune In COVID Pandemic-Inspired Thriller ‘Songbird’

Berry took to Instagram on Sunday to share a glimpse of their tiny new addition.

“He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love. ❤️‍🔥,” she wrote.

RELATED: KJ Apa Breaks Down ‘Riverdale’ Prom Night And Time Jump

The couple first revealed their pregnancy news back in May.

RELATED: KJ Apa Expecting Baby With Girlfriend Clara Berry

Romance rumours between the two first sparked in February 2020, after Apa posted a photo of himself sitting outside while being cuddled and kissed by Berry. At the time, he didn’t tag her, with fans later discovering who it was.

”Coup de foudre ☺️,” he captioned the since-deleted photo. The phrase is French for “love at first sight.”