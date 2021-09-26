Doutzen Kroes is reaffirming her stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The model hit headlines earlier this month after openly admitting that she has not taken the vaccine and saying that she refuses to be forced into getting vaccinated.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, Kroes took to Instagram to share a new statement on the matter.

“I have told you my point of view. It was scary because its not a popular opinion to have. It’s even frowned upon and ridiculed. Some call it dangerous some call it brave. Whatever you call it it comes from a place of knowing that protecting my right to decide what I put into my body is sacred and needs to be protected,” she wrote.

“I shared my opinion because I hope to reach people to tell them they are not alone. I think the feel alone because its so freaking hard to not be liked for many of us. To hear one sided information in the media and feel like you’re doing the wrong thing while protecting yours and everyone’s right. I don’t ridicule anyone’s opinion because I respect it and all I’m saying is please also respect mine. Unity in unconditional respect is what is so needed!” she continued.

“If this system is not welcoming me anymore because I choose to listen to my gut feeling and to listen to the other narrative and scientists that are being censored. What is the next step, being pushed out or taking the step myself? I want alternatives and I’m going to look for them. I’m done convince anyone, this is not my place but at least now you know where I stand. I want to live my life in sovereignty but don’t know how and I’m sure many of you feel the same. I love you all ❤️.”

In her previous statement, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel said, “I will not be forced to take the shot. I will not be forced to prove my health to participate in society. I will not accept exclusion of people based on their medical status.”

“Freedom of speech is a right worth fighting for but we can only solve this united in peace and love!”