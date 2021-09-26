Click to share this via email

Camila Cabello turned up the heat while taking to the stage for Global Citizen Live.

The event took place in New York’s Central Park on Saturday, Sept 25.

Cabello performed a selection of her most popular tracks including “Havana”, “Never be the Same” and “Don’t Go Yet”.

The singer also belted out a cover of “Empire State of Mind” by Alicia Keys.

Meanwhile, boyfriend Shawn Mendes joined Cabello on stage to perform their hit duet, “Señorita”.

The 24-hour music festival, which took place in cities around the globe including New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul, Sydney and Lagos, called on world leaders to help end the Covid-19 pandemic by backing vaccine equity.