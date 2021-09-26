Amber Heard is sharing a glimpse into her life as a mom.
The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her impressive multitasking skills.
The photo shows the “Aquaman” star holding her 5-month-old daughter Oonagh Paige in one hand while she lifts a weight with the other.
“Multitasking Mama,” she wrote in the caption.
Heard previously shared a photo of herself working with Oonagh Paige on her lap.
“I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss,” she wrote beneath that pic.