Ed Sheeran lit up the stage with a “perfect” performance during Global Citizen Live.

The musician entertained an audience in Paris with songs like “Shape of You” and “Bad Habits”.

Sheeran also got romantic in the city of love while singing “Thinking Out Loud” and “Perfect” as the crowd waved flashlights on their phones.

The 24-hour music festival, which took place in cities around the globe including New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul, Sydney and Lagos, called on world leaders to help end the COVID-19 pandemic by backing vaccine equity