The Weeknd got emotional while recalling a lesson he learned from Quincy Jones at the Black Music Action Coalition’s first annual Music in Action Award show in Los Angeles.

The music superstar was honoured with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award during the event.

The trophy is given to someone who calls “attention to racial and social injustice and raise awareness globally.”

While accepting the award, The Weeknd said, “I actually first met Quincy Jones in Vegas a long time ago. He pulled up to one of my club shows, and when I got off stage, he was waiting on the side. I was so excited to meet him, and there were fans on the other side screaming and trying to get my attention, but I was so focused on him.”

Revealing the lesson that he’ll never forget, the artist continued, “[Quincy] said, ‘Go take pictures, sign autographs, and I’ll still be here waiting. They’re just more important.’ And it stuck with me until this day. He was teaching me a lesson in that moment that nothing is more important than the people, and giving back is always better than receiving.”

The Weeknd added that the accolade was the “best award I’ve ever gotten in my life”.