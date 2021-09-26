Click to share this via email

Lena Dunham and Luis Felber have officially tied the knot.

The actress and the musician walked down the aisle this weekend, according to People.

On Sunday, Felber posted the song “This Will Be Our Year” by The Zombies on his Instagram Story, accompanied by heart emojis.

The couple made their red carpet debut while attending the “Zola” special screening in London back in August.

Dunham confirmed the relationship while speaking to The New York Times in April.

“It’s been a few months. I feel really lucky,” she said.

Dunham also called Felber “the greatest person I’ve ever met.”