Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just can’t keep their hands off each other.

The power couple were spotted kissing while stepping out in New York City’s Madison Square Park on Sunday.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Photo: MEGA

Lopez donned a green plaid ensemble, while Affleck wore a grey coat with jeans.

The pair were also seen holding hands during their romantic walk in the park.

Lopez performed during the Global Citizen Concert in NYC the night before the outing. Affleck was seen proudly cheering on his other-half as she set the stage alight with her incredible show.

Bennifer rekindled their romance in April after they split from their respective partners. Lopez ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez, while Affleck split with “Knives Out” star Ana De Armas.

The pair first met on the set of “Gigli” in 2003 and were engaged shortly afterwards. They broke up at the beginning of 2004.