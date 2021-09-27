Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“When people run in circles, it’s a very, very mad world.”

On Sunday night at Global Citizen Live in L.A., Demi Lovato and Adam Lambert got together to perform a haunting cover of a Tears for Fears classic.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Hunts For UFOs In First Look At ‘Unidentified’

The duo sang a rendition of the 1982 song “Mad World” clearly inspired by the slowed-down version recorded by Michael Andrews and Gary Jules for the cult hit film “Donnie Darko”.

Lambert also performed his own song “Superpower” at the concert raising money to save the planet and fight poverty.

RELATED: Camila Cabello Puts On Show Stopping Performance Featuring Shawn Mendes At Global Citizen Live

Broadcast from six continents over 24 hours, the event also featured performances from BTS, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Coldplay, Elton John, Femi Kuti, Lizzo, Lorde, Stormzy, Tiwa Savage and Usher.