Tom Hiddleston appears to have confirmed he is off the market.

On Sunday, the “Loki” star stepped out publicly on the 2021 Tony Awards red carpet accompanied by actress Zawe Ashton.

The two actors had worked together on the stage when they co-starred in the play Betrayal in 2019. Sine that time, they had been spotted out together in public.

Their appearance on the Tonys red carpet is their first time officially posing together as a couple.

Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston – Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Hiddleston and Ashton posed on the red carpet, together with “Daredevil” star and their Betrayal co-star Charlie Cox.

Later, the couple were photographed together inside at the awards ceremony, where Hiddleston was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his role in Betrayal.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton – Photo: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Ashton will soon be joining Hiddleston as a member of the Marvel universe in the upcoming “Captain Marvel” sequel “The Marvels”.