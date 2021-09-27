Click to share this via email

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are always supportive of their kids.

On Sunday night, Willow Smith performed with her punk band Wicked Wisdom at a concert at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith – Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

In the audience, Willow Smith’s mom and dad cheered her on, alongside her grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Willow, Jada and Adrienne also star together on the Facebook Watch talk show “Red Table Talk”.

Sporting a punk rock style, with shaved head, black T-shirt, miniskirt and fishnets, Willow did her mom’s metal music roots proud.

Jada is the founder of the nu metal band Wicked Wisdom. Earlier this year, the band reunited and brought on Willow Smith for a performance of “Bleed All Over Me” for a Mother’s Day episode of “Red Table Talk”.