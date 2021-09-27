Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are mindful of spending too much time on screens.

Recently, The Daily Mail discovered that an automated message has been added to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell website, directed at people browsing for too long.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Take The Stage At Global Citizen Festival In New York

If a user is on the site for 20 minutes, a message pops up reading, “We love having you here… but we’re mindful of screen time.”

The message adds, “Why not take a break? We’ll be here.”

Among the organizations Archewell has partnered with is the Centre for Human Technology, which recommends that people turn off their devices notifications, remove “toxic” apps and track screen time to build better online habits.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Reads Her Book ‘The Bench’ To Harlem School Children During NYC Trip

Earlier this month, Archewell introduced a new redesign, along with an updated mission describing the charity as “an impact-driven global nonprofit that puts compassion into action; uplifting and uniting communities locally and globally; online and offline.”

Harry and Meghan launched Archewell in 2020, which encompasses both their nonprofit organization, as well as their business enterprises in media.