NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Jake Gyllenhaal attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The internet went into a frenzy when Jake Gyllenhaal alongside Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard, as well as Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed that to them bathing every day is unnecessary.

“The Guilty” actor, told Vanity Fair that “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe … that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

RELATED: Antoine Fuqua Talks Directing Jake Gyllenhaal Remotely In New Thriller ‘The Guilty’

Now the 40-year-old actor is clarifying his bathing comments. In a new interview with the Times, Gyllenhaal responded to the viral story by explaining “I think someone asked me about my bathing routine — which I found to be a bit invasive. And so my response was that I do it all, sometimes. And what I got back was that I don’t bathe.”

However, despite becoming a hot topic and internet debate, Gyllenhaal mentioned that he doesn’t really mind the rumours, since he’s never received been told he smells bad: “That’s OK — I’ve never been accused of being smelly. It’s fine. Of course I bathe.”

RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Why He Avoids Taking Phone Calls

During a screening on his new film “The Guilty”, Just Jared claims the star further clarified his remarks and that he was being sarcastic about the whole shower debate. “I don’t know what it was, it was an answer to a question where I was being sarcastic and ironic and it has followed me around.”

Now that the air has been cleared, at least we know that Gyllenhaal does shower and is indeed a good-smelling man.