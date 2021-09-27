Will Smith is all about being positive.

The star of “King Richard” is on the new cover of GQ, and in the issue he opens up about his latest projects and how he’s picked his roles over the years.

Smith’s next big movie is the action movie “Emancipation”, a thriller in which the actor will play an enslaved man who escapes from a Louisiana plantation and joins the Union Army in the Civil War.

“I’ve always avoided making films about slavery,” Smith says. “In the early part of my career… I didn’t want to show Black people in that light. I wanted to be a superhero. So I wanted to depict Black excellence alongside my white counterparts. I wanted to play roles that you would give to Tom Cruise.”

Talking about how the project came together, the actor says, “The entire world was in lockdown, watched what happened to George Floyd, and stood up with one voice and said, We see it. We agree. I’ve been trying to get movies made for a long time. And the amount of money that Apple is paying to tell the story [of ‘Emancipation’] is unprecedented. And those opportunities are globally present and plentiful.”

He adds, “I just want to encourage Black Americans to take the acknowledgment and seize upon the present global opportunities. I would just like us to argue less about certain things and pay attention to the big ripe fruit.”

Will Smith – Photo: Renell Medrano/GQ

Smith also gave his take on which of those things he wishes people would argue about less.

“This is a pitfall area,” he admits. “So ‘Abolish the police. Defund the police.’ I would love if we would just say ‘Defund the bad police.’ It’s almost like I want, as Black Americans, for us to change our marketing for the new position we’re in. So ‘critical race theory,’ just call it ‘truth theory.’”

He continues, “The pendulum is swinging in our direction beautifully. And there’s a certain humility that will most capitalize on the moment for the future of Black Americans, without discounting the difficulty and the pain and the emotion. This is a difficult area to discuss, but I feel like the simplicity of Black Lives Matter was perfect. Anybody who tries to debate Black Lives Matter looks ridiculous. So when I talk about the marketing of our ideas, Black Lives Matter was perfection.”

Talking about his new film “King Richard”, about the father of tennis superstars Venus an Serena Williams, Smith says, “Richard Williams is a lot like my father. So when I first read [the script], I understood what it’s like to want your kids to succeed. I had done it a little bit with my kids. I understood what it was to try to mold a young mind, how it’s different with sons than it is with daughters.”