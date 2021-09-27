SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Devin Booker #15 of Team United States reacts against Team Spain during the first half of a Men's Basketball Quarterfinal game on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 03, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Devin Booker has tested positive for COVID-19. The 24-year-old Phoenix Suns player shared the news on his Twitch livestream over the weekend.

“Honestly, y’all, I’m feeling straight. The only thing I’m dealing with is no taste, no smell, which is the worst part of it,” Booker shared of his symptoms. “I’m about a week in. I’mma be back in no time, no time.”

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Admits Kylie’s Daughter Stormi Has ‘The Biggest Crush’ On Her Boyfriend Devin Booker: ‘I’m Jealous Sometimes’

He went on to describe how the symptoms have impacted him, saying, “Having no smell, no taste it makes your day dry. It makes your day grey. It makes it grey, for real.”

The NBA athlete opted not to share whether or not he was vaccinated when asked.

“I’m not gonna tell you guys if I have the vaccine or not, but you could still get COVID with the vaccine, for anybody that’s saying that. Educate yourself,” he said.

Due to his diagnosis, Booker will be unable to attend the Suns training camp, which is starting this week. The team’s first preseason game is set for Oct. 4 against the Sacramento Kings. It is unknown whether or not he will be able to play.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Gives Boyfriend Devin Booker A Sweet Kiss During Italian Vacation – Pic

Booker is currently dating Kendall Jenner, who has not publicly commented on her man’s situation. ET has reached out to Kendall to see if she has been tested for COVID.

Kendall attended the 2021 Met Gala where COVID vaccination was a requirement for guests.

MORE FROM ET:

Angelina Jolie Says She ‘Fought’ With Brad Pitt About Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie Says Brad Pitt Divorce Has Left Her Feeling ‘Broken’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Private Judge in Divorce Disqualified