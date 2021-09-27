Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The producers of the James Bond franchise aren’t rushing to find their next star.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, producer Barbara Broccoli was asked about finding a replacement for outgoing star Daniel Craig, joking that she was “in denial” about it.

RELATED: Daniel Craig Jokes He’ll Be ‘Bitter’ When The New Bond Takes Over, Says It Would Have Been A ‘Tragedy’ If ‘No Time To Die’ Had To Be Streamed

She added, according to Deadline, “We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.”

Fellow producer Michael G. Wilson also said that Craig is leaving “big shoes to fill.”

Broccoli also looked back in the interview to the time when Craig was first cast in the role, revealing his reluctance to take the part.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Has ‘Loads Of Ideas’ For ‘James Bond’ Theme Song

“He knew it would change his life, which it obviously has,” she said.

She also praised his performance, telling the BBC, “He enabled us to explore the emotional life of Bond, to go deeply into the personal complexity of the character.”

Craig’s last outing as Bond in “No Time to Die” hits theatres Oct. 8.