Will Smith is embarking on the adventure of a lifetime in “Welcome To Earth”.

Disney+ revealed the first official trailer for the new six-part original series on Monday.

According to the official synopsis, the National Geographic series will see Smith “explore Earth’s greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets.”

The actor will be guided by elite explorers as he gets up close and personal with natural spectacles such as volcanoes, deserts and animal swarms.

The adventurers leading Smith along the way include marine biologist and National Geographic Explorer Diva Amon, polar expeditionist Dwayne Field and mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer.

The series hits Disney+ this December.