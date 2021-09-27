The witches are back together again.
At the Tony Awards on Sunday night, Broadway fans got a special treat when original Wicked stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel reunited on-stage.
The duo performed the song “For Good” from the smash hit musical, which debuted on Broadway all the way back in 2003.
Menzel won a Tony in 2004 for her performance in the musical, while Chenoweth won a Tony in 1999 for her role in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.
The Wicked performance was part of the night’s “duets” section, which also included reunions between Rent co-stars Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal, and Ragtime stars Audra Mcdonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell.