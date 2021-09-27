Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The witches are back together again.

At the Tony Awards on Sunday night, Broadway fans got a special treat when original Wicked stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel reunited on-stage.

RELATED: 2021 Tony Awards: The Complete Winners List

The duo performed the song “For Good” from the smash hit musical, which debuted on Broadway all the way back in 2003.

Menzel won a Tony in 2004 for her performance in the musical, while Chenoweth won a Tony in 1999 for her role in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

RELATED: Tom Hiddleston Takes Relationship With Actress Zawe Ashton Public At The Tonys

The Wicked performance was part of the night’s “duets” section, which also included reunions between Rent co-stars Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal, and Ragtime stars Audra Mcdonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell.